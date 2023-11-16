Home

Noida International Airport To Be Ready By End Of Next Year, To Share Airspace With IGIA; Read Full Plan Here

Noida International Airport is being built and will be ready by end of next year. The new airport will share the air space with Indira Gandhi International Airport. Read the full plan here..

Noida International Airport

New Delhi: Air travel has increased by multiple folds in the past years as it has become more affordable, takes lesser time to cover long distances and are also extremely comfortable. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is one of the largest airports in the country and has multiple flights to and from around the world, each day. Soon, another airport in close vicinity, will be made in Noida. The Noida Airport is expected to be completed by end of next year and it is now being reported that it will be sharing air space with the Delhi Airport. Read further to know what the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has to say about this and what is the plan for the construction of the airport in Noida..

Noida Airport To Be Ready Next Year, To Share Air Space With IGIA

As mentioned earlier, the Noida Airport is expected to be ready by the end of next year, i.e. 2024. It has been reported that flights operating at both Delhi and Noida, will use the same airspace and to optimise its usage, the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has appointed a consultant to study the same. In a report by TOI, Vidhe Kumar Jaipuriar, DIAL CEO is quoted as saying, “We are loking at synergy of airspace since they (the Noida Airport) will be using the same airspace too. They have appointed a consultant. We have appointed a consultant. They will both work together so that there is more harmonised use of airspace.”

Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi To Double Capacity

It has also been reported that Delhi’s IGIA is going to double its capacity to 13.4 crore passengers annually (CPA) by 2030 or 2032 from the current 7.4 crore passengers annually (CPA). Talks have also begun with popular LCC airlines, IndiGo and GoAir about their plan to split operations between Mumbai Metropolitan Region and NCR airports. These airlines are discussing what additional capacity they must plan to deploy at the airports.

DIAL CEO says, “Airlines shared their expansion plan and wanted to know how we are oing to support them in terms of accommodating their growth aspirations. They wanted comfort on what kind of capacity they can deploy in Delhi. We have shared various options with them, primarily what is in our master plan.”

