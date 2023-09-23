Light Rain Likely In Delhi Today, Air Quality Index At 84

The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day with the humidity at 8.30 am being recorded at 82 per cent.

The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky. (Image: unsplash.com)

Delhi Weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather bulletin for Delhi said that the city on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average while the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius.

Trending Now

The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day with the humidity at 8.30 am being recorded at 82 per cent.

You may like to read

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 84 around 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES