Noida Airport To Begin Test Flights From THIS Month; Here’s All You Need To Know

Noida Airport is under construction but is nearing completion. The Noida International Airport will begin test flights from March-April this year. Read for all latest updates...

New Delhi: The national capital of India, New Delhi is one of the biggest, most popular and densely populated cities of the country. Being the national capital, it is the city which connects the other cities and different countries of the world too; the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi is the largest and most advanced airport of India and by seating capacity, it is the second busiest airport in the world. To help with the traffic, another airport in Delhi NCR is under construction; here we are talking about the Noida International Airport which is being developed in Jewar and is nearing completion. The airport is expected to begin its test flights in the coming months. Read for details and latest developments regarding the opening/inauguration of the Noida Airport…

Noida Airport To Begin Test Flights From This Month

As mentioned earlier, the construction work of Noida International Airport in Jewar is going as per the timeline and test flights are expected to begin in March-April. The construction of the terminal building of the airport is nearing completion, while the construction of the runway and air traffic control (ATC) building was already completed a month ago. According to Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), as many as 7,800 people are working day and night to complete the work as soon as possible. The interior work of the terminal building will start soon and is expected to be completed in the next four months. It is reported that the Airport Authority has started the installation of reflectors and signage on the runway. Also, equipment and machines are being installed in the ATC building.

Noida Airport To Use Same Air Space As IGI Airport

According to various media reports, the flights at the Noida International Airport will use the same airspace as the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi. To optimise its usage, the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has appointed a consultant to study the same. In a report by TOI, Vidhe Kumar Jaipuriar, DIAL CEO is quoted as saying, “We are loking at synergy of airspace since they (the Noida Airport) will be using the same airspace too. They have appointed a consultant. We have appointed a consultant. They will both work together so that there is more harmonised use of airspace.”

Indira Gandhi International Airport To Double Capacity

It has also been reported that Delhi’s IGIA is going to double its capacity to 13.4 crore passengers annually (CPA) by 2030 or 2032 from the current 7.4 crore passengers annually (CPA). Talks have also begun with popular LCC airlines, IndiGo and GoAir about their plan to split operations between Mumbai Metropolitan Region and NCR airports. These airlines are discussing what additional capacity they must plan to deploy at the airports.

