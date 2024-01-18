Cold Wave: Dense Fog To Engulf Delhi On Friday Morning, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

According to IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius and seven degrees Celsius respectively.

Commuters move through the dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (File Photo: ANI)

Delhi Weather: Dense fog is likely to engulf Delhi on Friday morning prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a “yellow alert” in the national capital and adjoining areas for the next two days. The weather agency also said that maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius and seven degrees Celsius respectively.

On Thursday, Delhiites woke up to yet another foggy morning as minimum temperature in the capital city settled at 6.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 18.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, according to IMD bulletin.

Trains running late

Meanwhile, low-visibility caused by a blanket of dense fog resulted in disruption in trains as well as air traffic in the national capital. According to officials, as many as eighteen Delhi-bound trains and were delayed due to reduced visibility. Several flights bound for Delhi’s IGI airport were also running late as the airport was enveloped with dense fog causing a severe dip in visibility.

According to the Northern Railways, three trains–Bhubaneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Ambedkarnagar-Katra and Muzaffarpur-Anandvihar–were delayed by around 3-3.45 hours.

Further, the Puri-Nizamuddin Purushottam Express is also expected to arrive six hours later because of the fog. Similarly, Rewa-Anand Vihar Express is likely to arrive late by around 4.30 hours and Azamgarh-Delhi Junction Kaifiyat Express was delayed by about 5.30 hours, the Railways informed.

At least nine more trains were running late by around 1-1.15 hours, according to the Railways. These were Jammu tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Bangalore-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, Pratapgarh MLDP-Delhi, Dehradun-Delhi Junction, Chennai-New Delhi Express, Firozpur-Mumbai Express, Amritsar-Mumbai Express, Kamakhya-Delhi Junction and Jammu Tawi-Ajmer Pooja Express.

Flights delayed, cancelled

Several flights were also delayed and a few were cancelled due to the prevailing fog.

According to IMD data, flight services at the IGI Airport were affected due to dense fog, with visibility reduced to between 50 and 100 metres from 12 am to 6.30 am on Thursday.

The IMD, subsequently, put out a release saying that conditions improved marginally with visibility recorded at 300 metres at 8 am.

In a post on X, the IMD said visibility at the Delhi Airport ranged between 50 and 100 metres from 12.30 am to 6.30 am. “It has now improved and currently, the visibility is 300 metres,” the weather agency added.

According to the weather office, very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres dense, between 201 and 500 metres moderate, and between 501 and 1,000 metres shallow.

Delhi AQI ‘very poor’

As per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday settled at 318, which falls in the “very poor” category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 72 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

North India cold wave

Meanwhile, North India continued to reel under intense cold wave on Thursday with temperatures dipping below double digits in several states as commuters battled low visibility due to a cover of dense fog.

As per the IMD, ‘very dense fog’ was observed in isolated parts of Punjab, Haryana, West Rajasthan and Bihar at 5.30 am on Thursday. Similarly, heavy fog was also reported in isolated parts of West Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Assam while moderate fog was observed in isolated parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, according to IMD.

The Met agency informed further that shallow fog was also experienced in isolated parts of eastern Rajasthan, eastern Uttar Pradesh and western Madhya Pradesh.

The IMD also forecast dense to very dense fog for a few hours late night and morning over many parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh between January 18 (Thursday) and 20 and in isolated parts on January 21 and 22.

According to the national weather forecaster, cold to severe cold day conditions prevailed on Thursday in most parts of Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh, many parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Haryana and isolated parts of Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal.

Biting chill and poor visibility were also reported in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West Rajasthan, East Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Assam.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)