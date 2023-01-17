Home

Severe Cold Wave ALERT For Punjab, Delhi, Haryana & Rajasthan. What You Should Know

New Delhi: The brutal cold wave and a thick blanket of fog have left Delhiites shivering with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the city’s base station, settling at 2.4 degrees Celsius. Now, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted that Delhi will witness rainfall and hailstorm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometers per hour during the next week.

The IMD said an active Western Disturbance is very likely to affect northwest India from 21-25 January.

“Under its influence, rainfall/snowfall is likely to commence over the western Himalayan region in the early hours of January 21 and continue till January 25 with peak activity on January 23-24,” it said in a statement.

IMD Update: Here Are Some of The Important Details

From January 23 and 24, light to moderate hailstorm is likely at isolated places over Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan.

Winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour are very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh occasionally on January 23-24

Delhi has not recorded any rainfall this winter season so far.

Delhi minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the city’s base station, settled at 2.4 degrees Celsius.

It was a notch above Monday’s minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the month since January 1, 2021.

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Delhi with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the city’s base station, settling at 2.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature settled at 2.8 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar in southwest Delhi, 2.2 degrees Celsius at the Ridge in central Delhi and 2.3 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur in west Delhi.