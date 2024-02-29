Northeast Delhi Riots: High Court Issues Notice On Bail Plea Of Shahrukh Pathan Who Pointed Gun At Cop

He is accused in a case related to pointing a gun at police personnel during riots in the Jafrabad area in 2020. The pictures of it had gone viral on the social media.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to Delhi Police on a plea of Shahrukh Pathan, seeking regular bail in the northeast Delhi riots case. The High Court has listed the matter for hearing on April 16. He is accused in a case related to pointing a gun at police personnel during riots in the Jafrabad area in 2020. The pictures of it had gone viral on the social media.

The counsel appearing for Pathan contended that the maximum punishment that can be given to him in the case is 10 years as there is no injury caused to anyone whereas he has already been in jail for 4 years. “Issue notice. Learned APP for the State accepts notice and seeks four weeks time to file a status report. Let the nominal roll be requisitioned before the next date,” the court said according to Live Law.

The judge had observed that a video which was shot by a journalist during the riots, which also got viral on social media, showed Shahrukh Pathan firing at the head constable at the time and place of the incident. Furthermore, the court had also said that the conduct of Shahrukh Pathan, according to the jail footage, and the recovery of the mobile phone from him was “completely unsatisfactory.”

