42 Delhi-Bound Trains Running Late Due To Dense Fog. Check Full List Here

The Northern Railway in its update today shared the list of trains that are running late by at least 2-3 hours owing to poor visibility.

Published: January 8, 2023 8:48 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

42 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog
42 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog

Northern Railway Update: At least 42 Delhi-bound trains are running late on Sunday morning due to the dense fog conditions in north India. The Northern Railway in its update today shared the list of trains that are running late by at least 2-3 hours owing to poor visibility.

Also Read:

List of Trains Running Late Today

Several states across north India including the national capital are under the grip of cold waves. Delhi, yesterday, recorded a minimum temperature of 1.5 degrees Celsius, the season’s lowest so far. According to the weather department, cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over north India in the coming days

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 8, 2023 8:48 AM IST