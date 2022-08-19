New Delhi: The New York Times, in its talks with IndiaToday Group, proved the allegations of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wrong, where it had launched a scathing attack on the feature of Aam Aadmi Party’s education model in the American newspaper. It had called the article “an advertised promotion gig”. Refuting the allegations, NYT clarified to India Today Group that the mention was a result of independent and impartial’ on-the-ground reporting’.Also Read - CBI Lists 15 Accused, Including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, In Excise Scam Case; Search Continues

Just hours after BJP launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the New York Times’ coverage of Delhi’s education model, NYT clarified these claims. Dismissing the mention as ‘‘nothing but paid promotion’, Amit Malviya, the in-charge of BJP’s National Information & Technology Department had pointed out the resemblance in the mention in the NYT and Khaleej Times. Also Read - CBI Raids: Manish Sisodia Among 15 Accused in FIR on Alleged Excise Scam | LIVE

Responding to India Today Groups’ query, the New York Times stated, “To confirm, the article on the front page of the International edition of The New York Times is news coverage, not an advertisement or paid for in any way. Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal Shares New York Times' Frontpage Featuring Manish Sisodia In Response To CBI Raids

The New York Times said while clarifying the accusations, “Our report about efforts to improve Delhi’s education system is based on impartial, on-the-ground reporting, and education is an issue that The New York Times has covered over many years. Journalism from The New York Times is always independent, free from political or advertiser influence. Other news outlets routinely license and republish our coverage.”

The statement came shortly after Malviya took to Twitter to point out the stark similarity in the mention of Delhi’s education model in both international newspapers. He shared, “How is it that New York Times and Khaleej Times carry exactly the same article, word by word, authored by the same person, same pictures (that too of a private school) on Delhi’s non-existent education model? Arvind Kejriwal’s best defence is nothing but paid promotion.”

Punit Agarwal, who oversees the IT cell of the party’s Delhi unit, said: “NYT & Khaleej Times have exact same articles printed with exact same works, same pics and guess what same writer. This is not news Arvind Kejriwal. This is called paid advertising. Manish Sisodia will have to go where he deserves to be. That is jail.”

This comes on a day the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI raided the home of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the new liquor policy. The policy, brought in by his party’s government in the national capital, led to allegations of corruption and was later reversed. 20 locations were searched by CBI officials across the national capital region and six states.

A CBI official told news agency ANI that four public servants, including Manish Sisodia, have been named in the FIR. Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia has refuted every charge against him, saying that he will cooperate with the investigation. Arvind Kejriwal’s deputy also said that it was unfortunate that those who perform in the country are harassed in this manner.

Since the raids, AAP has been on overdrive, promoting the front page story on “Delhi’s education revolution” in The New York Times. Manish Sisodia holds multiple portfolios, including excise and education.