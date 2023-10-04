Nothing Found Even After 1,000 Searches, Says Kejriwal As ED Raids Sanjay Singh’s Residence in Liquor Scam

Arvind Kejriwal said all agencies like ED and CBI will get active as the 2024 General Elections are coming.

Arvind Kejriwal said nothing will be found at Sanjay Singh’s residence. Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday came out in full support of colleague Sanjay Singh after his residence was raised by the ED in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. Kejriwal claimed that more than 1,000 raids by the ED had failed to find a single paise of illegally acquired money. “Nothing will be found at his residence. 2024 elections are coming and they know that they will lose. These are desperate attempts by them. As elections near, all agencies like ED, CBI and will get active,” the Delhi CM said.

The chief minister also slammed the ruling BJP and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party of “desperate attempts” to derail rivals ahead of Lok Sabha election 2024.

“For the last year we have been seeing… there is noise about alleged liquor scam. More than 1000 raids have been conducted and not a single paise was recovered,” Kejriwal said in a statement.

Kejriwal also accused the BJP of using agencies to harass rivals and critics – in reference to the row over raids on NewsClick on Tuesday morning.

AAP leader and Delhi MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said the charges against Sanjay Singh were fictitious. “This is such a fictitious scam in which investigation is going on for the last 15 months… ED and CBI have conducted raids in at least 1000 places but not even Rs 1 has been recovered from anywhere…They will not get anything at the residence of Sanjay Singh as well…BJP is losing the elections, this is the truth…” Bhardwaj said.

Meanwhile, BJP workers are holding a protest outside the AAP office demanding the resignation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Demanding the resignation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, one worker said, “We have gathered here demanding resignation from Delhi CM. Former Delhi ministers Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia have been in jail for a long time and Arvind Kejriwal is trying to save them. He is the mastermind of all of them.”

On the ongoing ED raid, Sanjay Singh’s father said that they would cooperate with the probe agency.

“The Department is doing its work, we will cooperate with them. I will wait for the time when he will get clearance,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Directorate Enforcement (ED) conducted raids at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with excise policy case.

Sanjay Singh in May this year in a letter to Finance Secretary T V Somanathan said that the ED Director and Assistant Director deliberately linked his name to the alleged liquor scam without any basis, tarnishing his public image and defaming him.

Singh also mentioned that his name was added on the basis of statements from Dinesh Arora. He further alleged that the officers misused their position tarnished his public image and demanded prosecution against them. He said he already sent a legal notice to the officers to issue an open and public apology.

According to ED sources, the name of the AAP leader appears four times in the ED charge sheet out of which one reference was wrong and typed inadvertently.

At one place Sanjay Singh’s name was mentioned instead of Rahul Singh who was then excise commissioner. ED is reportedly searching the residence of Sanjay Singh, further details are awaited.

