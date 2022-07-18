New Delhi: Students seeking admission to entry-level classes in private schools under the Economic Weaker Sections (EWS), Disavantaged Groups (DG) and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) category will now be able to choose an institution within a 3-km radius of their residence.Also Read - Delhi Govt to Conduct Survey During Summer Break to Identify Out-of-School Children

Earlier, the preference was given to students within one kilometre radius but now the distance has been increased to 3 kms, according to the Directorate of Education.

News agency PTI reported that it came to the government's notice that candidates residing in a neighbourhood within one kilometre of a particular school are usually selected in the computerised draw of lots and chances of those residing between one and three kilometres get minimised as most of the seats get filled.

“In order to ensure uniform opportunity to more and more desirous parents to seek admission of their wards under EWS, DG and CWSN category at entry-level classes in private unaided recognised school of their choice of nearby locality, a measure is being adopted by the DoE for making 0 to 3 km as first preference instead of 0 to 1 km in the interest of deserving eligible candidates,” Education Director Himanshu Gupta told PTI.

As per the RTE Act, 2009, all private unaided recognised schools (except the minorities schools) are under obligation to admit children belonging to weaker sections, disadvantaged groups and children with special needs to the extent of at least 25 per cent of the strength in entry-level classes and provide fee and compulsory elementary education.