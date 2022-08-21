New Delhi: Starting October 1, Delhiites will have the choice to opt out of the subsidy or continue getting free electricity. In this regard, the Delhi government will soon release a phone number that will facilitate the city residents to select whether they want to keep availing of the free electricity scheme from October 1. Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the power portfolio, chaired a meeting on Saturday with senior officials of the power department, discoms, and other departments concerned. The agenda of the meeting was to simplify the process of opting in and opting out of the power subsidy offered by the Delhi government.Also Read - Why Did Delhi's 'Promising' New Excise Policy Fail?

“We have decided to simplify the procedure for opting-in for power subsidy. We will soon release a phone number where consumers can drop a missed call or WhatsApp to register their choice for the power subsidy. Delhiites will also have the convenience of opting in through a QR (Quick Response) code on the bill or by visiting the discom centre, besides filling a form attached to the bill,” he said. Nearly 47,11,176 (more than 47 lakh) families are taking benefit of the power subsidy at present. Also Read - Delhi: Man Kills Landlord With Hammer For Objecting to His Drinking, Takes Selfie With Corpse

Sisodia instructed the officials to make the process simpler for the consumers so that every citizen could easily register their choice with the department instead of engaging in a long-drawn process. During the meeting, it was decided that the Delhi government will issue a power subsidy phone line. Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Acquitted In Defamation Case By Delhi Court

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had back in May announced that Delhiites will continue getting free electricity. He had further informed that the consumers who wish to opt out of the subsidy can do so from October 1. Over the years, people have suggested that instead of providing subsidies to financially strong households, the money be used for schools and hospitals.

Taking their demand into consideration, all consumers will be given a choice to opt-out of the subsidy or continue getting free electricity from October 1, he had said. On the basis of the choices registered, the Delhi government will provide free electricity to those families who wish to seek the benefit of the scheme.