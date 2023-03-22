Home

Okhla Landfill To Be Removed By December 2023, Bhalswa And Ghazipur By 2024: FM Gahlot In Delhi Budget

FM Gahlot said that the govt is working with the MCD and all three landfills (Okhla, Bhalswa And Ghazipur) sites will be demolished within two years.

New Delhi: Finance minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday presented a Rs 78,800 crore budget in the Delhi assembly for the financial year 2023-24 with the announcement of nine schemes as part of the G-20 preparations. This was the first time that Gahlot presented the budget after taking charge of the finance department following the resignation of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

“I would have been happier if this budget was presented by Manish Sisodia who is like my elder brother. The budget is an expression of expectations and aspirations of the people,” Gahlot said in his budget speech.

The minister said the budget is dedicated to a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi with Rs 19,466 crore to be spent on upgradation of 1,400 kilometres of roads in the next 10 years. The government has also allocated Rs 2,034 crore for 2023-24 for various infrastructure projects.

Presenting the Budget 2023-24, Gahlot assured the House that all the three landfill sites of garbage will be cleared in the next two years. “The three mountains of garbage are a black spot in Delhi’s image. Though it is MCD’s duty to tackle the garbage mountain for the people of Delhi, the Kejriwal government will work in tandem with MCD to tackle the issue. We will provide all possible support to ensure the end of these mountains,” Gahlot said.

“Working with the MCD, all three landfills sites will be demolished within two years. Okhla landfill site will be removed by December 2023, Bhalswa landfill by March 2024, and Ghazipur landfill by December 2024,” Gahlot said, proposing 850 crore loan to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for clearing up of landfills.

The monstrous Okhla landfill was commissioned in 1990s and it reached its saturation point several years ago. The Okhla landfill site contains about 40 lakh MT of legacy waste in it. In the last few years, about 20-25 lakh MT have been removed from it, but about 40 lakh MT still remains in it, CM Kejriwal had told reporters earlier this month.

