New Delhi: In the wake of the emergence of new coronavirus variant, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to stop all flights from regions witnessing cases of the strain. "Our country has fought a tough fight against corona for the last one and half years. With great difficulty and due to the selfless service of millions of our covid warriors, our country has recovered from the corona. We should do everything possible to prevent the new variant of concern, recently recognized by WHO, from entering India", Kejriwal said in his letter.

He added, "A number of countries, including the European Union (EU), have suspended travel to the affected regions. I urge you to stop flights from these regions with immediate effect. Any delay in this regard may prove harmful if any affected person enters India."

The Delhi government has called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Monday to discuss steps that need to be taken in view of threat of the new COVID-19 variant.

Meanwhile, several states are mulling to impose precautionary measures including curbs on travel from affected African countries. In Karnataka, officials have been directed to intensify screening of international passengers at the airports. Besides, RT-PCR tests have been made mandatory for visitors from Maharashtra and Kerala.

Similarly, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state is taking all precautions and are prepared to deal with the new variant of COVID-19. “The District Commissioners have been asked to remain vigilant especially before granting permission for fairs”, news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

In Maharashtra, passengers from South Africa will be quarantined and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing. “All travelers from foreign countries shall be governed by directions of the Union government while domestic travelers arriving in the state shall either be fully vaccinated or carry a negative RT-PCR test report valid for 72 hours”, an official notification issued by the state government read.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a proactive approach and a review of plans for easing of international travel curbs, and urged people to be more cautious while several states moved quickly to take precautionary measures and remain vigilant.