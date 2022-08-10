New Delhi: Health authorities in the national capital are on alert after a new sub-variant of COVID’s Omicron variant was detected in Delhi. A top medical officer said that the new strain was detected in samples sent for genome sequencing in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. “The Omicron sub-variant BA 2.75 has been detected in many samples”, said LNJP Hospital Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar.Also Read - Nepal Bans Entry of Indians After Four Tourists Test COVID Positive

He also cautioned people saying that the new variant is spreading faster and likely escaping immunity from previous infection and vaccination. “Omicron’s sub-variant BA 2.75 has been found in the report. It has more transmission rate. This has emerged in the study report of 90 samples sent for genome sequencing. This new sub-variant also attacks people already having antibodies and also those who have taken vaccines,” news agency ANI quoted Dr. Kumar as saying.

This comes as the capital city has been witnessing a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases. Yesterday, Delhi logged seven fresh fatalities due to coronavirus infection, highest in nearly 180 days, while the single day infections rose to 2,495. It was on February 13 that the city had reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal however asked people not panic. However, the Delhi government has directed district magistrates to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed, even as experts have said people becoming carefree towards maintaining social distancing norms was behind the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the capital.