New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday informed that the government has put all government departments on high alert and also appealed to people to avoid unnecessary gatherings amid the concerns over the new Covid variant.Also Read - Stop Flights From Regions Witnessing New Omicron Variant: Kejriwal Urges PM Modi

Manish Sisodia also informed that the government departments, especially health, have been instructed to again enhance infrastructure and other necessary facilities to tackle any possible threat of the new variant. Also Read - In Madhya Pradesh, Non-receivers of Second Covid Jab Get SMS Saying They have to

On Sunday, while addressing the press conference said, “fear, concern is necessary about the new variant of Covid-19. All government departments are on high alert. I appeal to people to not unnecessarily mingle and to take all precautions.” Also Read - Omicron Scare Looms in Karnataka After 2 South Africans Test Positive For COVID-19 In Bengaluru | Read Details

The deputy chief minister appealed to the public to exercise caution about Covid-19 and follow social distancing norms even as the government is keeping a vigil on any possible case of the new variant.

“We are all alert about the new variant. A DDMA meeting has been called (on Monday) on this. If even a single person carrying the new variant comes to Delhi, it will spread fast, so please do not mingle unnecessarily,” he said.

The new variant of Covid-19, feared to have a high amount of spike mutations unseen before, has been detected in South Africa, with authorities there confirming 22 positive cases associated with it on Thursday.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in its meeting on Monday, is likely to take a call on RT-PCR testing of passengers deboarding from international flights, and quarantining of passengers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Hong Kong and other countries where the new coronavirus variant has been reported.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday named the new Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as ‘Omicron’ and alarmed the siren among countries of the new variant.

Taking action amid concerns over the new variant of the virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a comprehensive meeting to review the public health preparedness and vaccination-related situation for Covid-19.

As per an official statement issued by Prime Minister Office, officials briefed the PM about the new variant of concern ‘Omicron’ along with its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries.

The PM spoke about the need to be proactive in light of the new variant. The PM highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified ‘at risk’. He also asked officials to review plans for easing international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence.