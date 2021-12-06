New Delhi: Amid the rising concerns over the new covid variant, Omicron, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged the people not to panic and follow the guidelines set by the government to contain the spread of the virus. The chief minister said that the government is monitoring the situation very closely and adequate arrangement of all the requirements like beds and medicines will be made available.Also Read - What Do we Know About Omicron so Far : Omicron FAQs Answered by Health Ministry | Watch Video

"Omicron has entered the country and its cases have been found at many places including Delhi. I want to appeal the people not to panic and maintain social distancing and use face mask," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Delhi Reports First Omicron Case

To recall, a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania was tested positive for Omicron on Sunday. The patient, currently admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, has mild symptoms, hospital officials said.

“So far, 17 COVID-19 patients and six of their contacts have been admitted to the Lok Nayak Hospital. The Omicron variant has been found in one of the 12 samples sent for genome sequencing so far, according to a preliminary report,” Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

“The patient is an Indian and had returned from Tanzania. He was admitted to the hospital on December 2 with mild symptoms sore throat, fever and body ache,” Medical Director Suresh Kumar said. “The patient’s travel history is being collated and his contacts are being traced,” he said.

The Delhi health minister said banning international flights is the most effective way to contain the spread of the Omicron variant. It is being reported that the gestational period in case of Omicron could be more than other variants. This means an infected person may go undetected at the airport All the cases have come from affected foreign countries. The central government should take it seriously, he said.

On Saturday, a 72-year-old NRI man from Gujarat and a 33-year-old man from Maharashtra tested positive for the new strain.

All COVID-positive international travellers are being admitted to the LNJP Hospital, where a dedicated ward has been set up for isolating and treating them. According to the Centre, the countries designated as “at-risk” are European countries, including the UK, and South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.