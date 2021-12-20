Omicron in Delhi: Amid a rise in the number of Omicron cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday assured people that there is no need to panic as the situation is completely under control. “Given the rise in cases for some days, nowadays all positive cases in Delhi will be sent for genome sequencing for Omicron”, CM Kejriwal said, adding that he will urge the Centre to allow booster doses.Also Read - Is it the Third Wave? Delhi Logs Over 100 Fresh COVID Cases in Day, Positivity Rate Hit 6-month High

He made the statement while addressing a press conference in Delhi after DDMA's virtual review meeting which was attended by top officials of the government.

The meeting comes a day after Delhi recorded 107 fresh coronavirus cases, highest in the past six months, while one person succumbed to the deadly virus.