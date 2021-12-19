New Delhi: Amid the growing concern over the new covid variant, Omicron, Delhi on Sunday logged 107 fresh cases of coronavirus, the highest single-day spike in last 6 months. Notably, Delhi, on Friday, reported 10 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that with these fresh cases, the overall tally of Omicron cases in the national capital touches 20.Also Read - COVID: Portugal Starts Vaccinating Kids Amid Omicron Spread

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked three private hospitals to set up isolation units for patients coming from “at-risk” countries. Also Read - Omicron In India: Two More Cases Detected In Gujarat, National Tally Touches 145

On December 1, the Delhi government had directed Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, to set up separate (isolation) units for COVID-19 positive international passengers who have travelled from or transited through the countries classified as Countries At Risk’ according to the Centre’s guidelines. Also Read – Omicron In India: Two More Cases Detected In Gujarat, National Tally Touches 145 Also Read - UK Minister Hints At Further Restrictions Before Christmas As Omicron Threat Looms

“… in order to augment the capacity of institutional isolation facility in the private sector for Covid-19 positive international passengers who have travelled from or transited through the countries classified as ‘Countries At Risk’ as per the Government of India guidelines, the authorities of Batra Hospital & Research Centre, Tughlakabad Institutional Area; Fortis Super Specialty Hospital, Vasant Kunj and Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, are hereby directed to establish separate (isolation) units for such passengers on payment basis with immediate effect,” said the order issued earlier this week.

Kejriwal, on Sunday, assured that his government is ready to tackle the Omicron variant of COVID. However, he advised the general public not to panic saying even though the variant was said to spread faster than the previous ones, its symptoms were mild.

The chief minister said Delhi might not face another wave of infections, since according to the sero survey conducted by the Delhi government, 96 per cent of the state population was found to have antibodies and a majority of them were vaccinated.