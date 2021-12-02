New Delhi: Airports across the country have enforced strict quarantine and testing rules for international passengers amid concern over the Omicron Covid strain. The Delhi Airport authorities too have tightened the restrictions for international arrivals and started two types of RT-PCR tests for inbound passengers. According to reports, the authorities are conducting the RT-PCR test for Rs 500 and a faster Rapid Antigen test for Rs 3,900.Also Read - LIC IPO: Direct Link To Update PAN To Participate In India's Biggest IPO

The RT-PCR test at Delhi International Airport costing Rs 500 will take six hours for the result to be declared. On the contrary, the one costing Rs 4000 will generate a COVID-19 report within an hour. "Those passengers who are in a hurry and want to come out of the airport faster can opt for the second test which costs Rs 3,900," a Delhi Airport Official said.

Passengers can’t exit the airport without test results

Under the new guidelines, all passengers from at-risk nations have to mandatory undergo RT_PCR tests. The passengers will have to wait at the airport for the results before leaving or to take a connecting flight. The airport officials said that over 1,700 passengers had been screened at the Terminal 3 on Wednesday.

On Wednesday the airport had said that the arrivals were smooth. “Operations for International arrivals are running smooth after the implementation of the New guidelines laid down by @MoHFW_INDIA,” the airport said in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Total 1013 passengers from 4 ‘at risk’ flights, successfully completed arrival formalities due to availability of Rapid PCR Test along with RTPCR test. 792 passengers decided to take Rapid PCR Test and 221 passengers opted for RT-PCR Test,” another tweet read.

The list of countries deemed at risk for now are United Kingdom, all 44 countries in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel. Passenger from at risk countries are advised to prepare to wait at airports till results are out, the Centre had said.

Passenger from at risk countries will be tested for COVID-19 on arrival. They can’t leave the airport until their results are out. If negative they have to undergo 7 day home quarantine and will be re-tested on day 8. State officials will visit their homes to ensure effective home isolation, the Centre added.