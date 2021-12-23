New Delhi: Amid the surge in Omicron cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asserted that the government has created a capacity to conduct 3 lakh tests daily. “With our preparations, we can handle as many as 1 lakh daily cases if such a situation arises. We’re strengthening our home isolation management protocol”, CM Kejriwal said after a high-level meeting today which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot, and senior officials.Also Read - Omicron: Germany Announces Fourth Booster Dose, Britain May Follow

It was reportedly pointed out in the meeting that symptoms were mild in the new wave of infections and hospitalisation was not likely to be required in most cases, so preparations for people getting treated in home isolation should be prioritised. Furthermore, the chief minister directed officials that although the number of cases was low currently, all the preparations, including stock of medicines, oxygen tankers, oximeters and other such necessities, should be readied within 24 hours.

The meeting comes as the daily number of fresh cases of COVID-19 started rising again in Delhi. Earlier on Wednesday, the city reported 125 cases of coronavirus. According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of Omicron-infected people in Delhi rose to 64 on Thursday, from 57 a day before.

Here are the highlights from his address:-

We are increasing our manpower, stocking medicines for the coming few months. We are arranging medical oxygen and 15 oxygen tankers will be delivered to us in the next 3 weeks, said CM Kejriwal.

He also urged persons with mild symptoms to stay at home and don’t rush to hospital.

“Under our home isolation module, our healthcare workers will visit patients at their residence, conduct tele-counselling and also give a kit containing oximeter, etc to them”, said Kejriwal.

Omicron in Delhi

Delhi’s tally of Omicron cases climbed to 64 on Thursday. To curb the further spread, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) yesterday banned all kinds of gatherings on Christmas and New Year in the national capital.

“As per the DDMA order, all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, and festival-related gathering and congregations are completely prohibited in Delhi,” the DDMA order read.

However, it allowed restaurants and bars to operate with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Marriage-related gatherings are also permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance.