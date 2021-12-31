New Delhi: The tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum for general public will remain closed from January 1 until further notice, reported news agency ANI on Friday.Also Read - Omicron Starts Replacing Delta Variant in India, Claim Reports. Here's What it Means

The Change of Guard ceremony will also not take place till further notice, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in an official statement.

The decision has been taken in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation and Omicron scare in the national capital.