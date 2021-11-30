Omicron Variant Latest Update: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government is ready to tackle Omicron variant cases and for this, the government has prepared over 30,000 oxygen beds. He added that out of the total oxygen beds, nearly 10000 are ICU beds.Also Read - Omicron Variant Threat: Nepal Suspends Issuing Visas to African Visitors

"I held a meeting with the officials today. We hope Omicron doesn't come to India, but we need to be prepared as responsible governments. As far as the beds are concerned, we have prepared 30,000 oxygen beds and around 10,000 of these are ICU beds," Kejriwal said.

Giving further details, Kejriwal added that over 6800 ICU beds are under construction and will be ready by February. "So, we'll have 17,000 beds soon. We'Ve made arrangements for preparing 100 oxygen beds each in every Municipal ward on a 2-week notice – so 27,000 oxygen beds can be prepared in short notice," he added.

Saying that 32 types of medicines were used during Corona (treatment), Kejriwal said a buffer stock of 2 months is being ordered so that there is no shortage of medicines.

“Combining all hospitals in Delhi, we’ve around 750 MT oxygen capacity. Extra storage capacity of 442 MT prepared. PSA plants set up-Delhi generates 121 MT oxygen. Ordered installation of telemetry devices on all oxygen tanks to know availability of oxygen per minute in each,” Kejriwal added.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal questioned the delay in stopping flights from countries affected by Omicron variant of coronavirus. The Delhi chief minister had on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop flights coming to India from countries affected by the new variant with immediate effect.

“Several countries have stopped flights from Omicron affected countries. Why are we delaying it? We had delayed stopping international flights in the first wave also. Majority of flights land in Delhi. Delhi is most affected. Kindly stop the flights immediately,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

“We should do everything possible to prevent the new variant of concern, recently recognised by the WHO, from entering India… I urge you to stop flights from these regions with immediate effect. Any delay in this regard may prove harmful, if any affected person enters India,” he had written.

The B.1.1.529 Covid variant or Omicron, first detected in South Africa last week, was designated by the World Health Organisation as a ‘variant of concern’, the health body’s top category for worrying coronavirus variants.

Last week, the Centre had asked all states and Union Territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana, where the variant of serious public health implications has been reported.