On Cam: Pit Bull Snatches Baby From Grandfather's Lap In Delhi, Child Receives Multiple Fractures, Stitches

The CCTV footage shows the dog's owner and six-seven men trying to separate the Pit Bull from the baby. It took almost a minute to pull the baby away.

New Delhi: In a terrifying incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl was snatched by a Pit Bull dog from her grandfather’s lap and was attacked in north Delhi’s Burari area. The toddler received many stitches on her leg, and suffered three fractures, her parents said. According to police, the incident occurred on January 2 when the child went out with her grandfather for a walk.

The CCTV footage shows the dog’s owner and six-seven men trying to separate the Pit Bull from the baby. It took almost a minute to pull the baby away. According to reports, the was also hospitalised for 17 days.

“The dog held my child’s leg with its jaw, and it took us some time to release her from its clutches. My granddaughter has received multiple injuries on her body. Her right leg has received three fractures and multiple stitches,” the grandfather was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The girl’s family alleged that they had approached the Burari Police Station to file a case, but the cops refused despite them producing the CCTV footage. Instead, the police allegedly pressured the girl’s family to compromise.

Police said they were verifying the facts of the matter before registering a case under relevant sections.

In a similar kind of incident, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by a neighbour’s American Bully dog in Rohini’s Sector-25 area on January 9. The girl had received 15 injuries on her body. Several members of the society held a protest against dog menace in their area.

Numerous canine breeds, notably pit bulls, are no longer permitted to be domesticated pets in India due to their perceived “dangerous” and “ferocious” attributes. In December last year, the central government informed that a decision on prohibiting licenses for keeping “dangerous” dog breeds as pets would be made in three months.

