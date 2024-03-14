On Cam: Speeding Car Mowes Down 22-Year-Old Woman In Ghazipur’s Budh Bazaar Area; 6 Injured

After the incident that took place at around 9 pm, locals vandalised the erring vehicle and thrashed its driver, who sustained grave injuries in the attack.

New Delhi: A 22-year-old woman was killed and at least six people were injured after being mowed down by a car in the Ghazipur area of east Delhi on Wednesday. After the incident that took place at around 9 pm, locals vandalised the erring vehicle and thrashed its driver, who sustained grave injuries in the attack and has been hospitalised. “It happened around 9:30 pm in Budh Bazaar area. Several people were injured and brought to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. One person who was in critical condition has died. The accused is also undergoing treatment here,” said DCP (east) Apoorva Gupta.

A video of a group of people smashing the vehicle’s windscreen and windows and trying to break its doors before flipping it over has surfaced on social media. The locals also alleged that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Police, however, said a medical examination of the accused will be conducted to ascertain if he was drunk. “A total of seven people with injuries were admitted to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. Five of them were women and two were men,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police added.

#WATCH | Ghazipur, UP: One died and 6 were injured after a car hit several people on Wednesday late evening. The injured are under treatment in Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. The car driver is also injured and is undergoing treatment. The police have taken him into custody and… pic.twitter.com/JVEBqlrzmV — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

A woman identified as Sita Devi of Ghaziabad has succumbed to injuries. The people who were mowed down are residents of Khoda Colony on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border, police said.

Those injured in the incident are residents of Khoda Colony on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border, the police said. They are undergoing treatment at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in the city, news agency ANI reported.

