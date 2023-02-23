ON CAMERA: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Sobs As Jail Authorities Raid His Cell, Luxury Items Recovered

Home

CCTV visuals from Mandoli jail shared by news agency ANI sources show Sukesh sobbing in front of jailer Deepak Sharma and Jaisingh after raids caught luxury items in his jail cell.

New Delhi: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s jail cell was raided by authorities on Thursday. CCTV visuals from Mandoli jail shared by news agency ANI show Sukesh sobbing in front of jailer Deepak Sharma and Jaisingh after raids caught luxury items in his jail cell. Reportedly, a Gucci sandal worth Rs. 1.5 lakh and two pairs of jeans worth Rs. 80,000 were found from the alleged conman’s prison cell.

Sukesh stood in the corner of his cell, sobbing, before the jail authorities as they carried out the surprise raid along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

WATCH Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s jail cell raid

#WATCH | Luxury items found in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s jail cell. CCTV visuals from Mandoli jail shared by sources show Sukesh after raids caught items in his jail cell. (Source: Mandoli Jail Administration) pic.twitter.com/Fr77ZAsGbF — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

“The Jail Authority will conduct an enquiry and take action against the person who leaked the CCTV footage of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar,” Prison Officials told news agency ANI.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar was arrested in the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case, involving several Bollywood celebrities including Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

