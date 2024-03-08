On Camera: Cop Kicks Men Offering Namaz On Road; Delhi Police Takes Action

Delhi: A video of a cop has gone viral in which a cop can be seen trying to disperse the crowd that had gathered to offer namaz on a busy road. The cop can be seen kicking and shoving people offering namaz.

New Delhi: Delhi Police has suspended a cop and initiated disciplinary action against him after he was seen kicking and shoving a group of men offering Friday prayer on the side of a busy road. In the video, the cop – in-charge of a police post in Delhi’s Inderlok area – can be seen trying to disperse some people who were praying on the side of a busy road near a mosque. The clip further showed that the cop kicked and shoved some men to clear the road.

