On Camera: Delhi Man Caught Raping Stray Dog; Police Not Filing FIR Say Animal Activists

The whole act was recorded on camera and the footage has gone viral on social media with many people slamming the man for his disgusting act which amounts to animal cruelty.

Screengrab from the viral footage

New Delhi: In disgusting news coming from Delhi, a man was caught on camera raping a stray dog in a park in Delhi’s Hari Nagar area. The whole act was recorded on camera and the footage has gone viral on social media with many people slamming the man for his disgusting act which amounts to animal cruelty.

Video: Warning! Disturbing visuals

what is the responsibility of someone who is in power? Is it to do they merely have an obligation to refrain from misuse of that power?Or does it become one’s duty to protect those without it? Harinager SHO Denied FIR on #DOG #RAPE @DelhiPolice Waiting for women be raped for FIR? pic.twitter.com/TVmJDpaBoU — Tarun Agarwal- Anti-Cruelty Officer (@Pfa_AntiCruelty) February 25, 2023

When an animal feeder spotted the incident and caught it on camera, they also approached the police to file a case and report the crime. However, a screenshot from a WhatsApp chat hints the police officials denied taking cognisance of the dog being raped. “SHO convinced him to not file a complaint and said that let the guy come again 2-3 days later then they will take action…”

Netizens Condemn The Act, Slam Delhi Police

Several Twitter users criticised the man for his shameful act and also slammed Delhi Police for not taking cognisance of the matter.

Member of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Pankhuri Pathak also raised her voice in this regard and questioned the authorities for not filing a case. Tagging the Delhi police and a few other officials, she tweeted, “Let us be clear. By not filing an FIR and arresting this monster, @DelhiPolice is shielding and enabling a rapist. What is stopping SHO Harinagar from taking action? (sic)”

“Is this not a crime?” she added slamming the alleged behaviour of the SHO.

Delhi Police Reply On Twitter

The matter has been taken cognizance of and the concerned officials have been directed to take appropriate action. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 25, 2023

After several Twitter users questioned Delhi Police’s role in the matter, Delhi Police tweeted its reply by saying,” The matter has been taken cognizance of and the concerned officials have been directed to take appropriate action.”

