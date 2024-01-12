On Camera: Masked Miscreants Hurl Petrol Bombs, Fire Guns In Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar

A group of four masked young men hurled petrol bombs at a house in Adarsh Nagar area of Delhi. One of the attackers also opened fire with a handgun and fired a few shots in the air before fleeing the spot.

Delhi News: A group of masked men allegedly hurled petrol bombs and at a house and also fired aerial rounds in the neighbourhood in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area on Thursday night. The brazen attack by the four young men, whose faces were covered with handkerchiefs, was captured on CCTV cameras in the area and the footage went viral after it surfaced on social media sites.

According to the police, one person–a minor– has been apprehended in connection with the audacious night-time attack on a house in Adarsh Nagar area in Northwest Delhi.

In the viral footage, a group of four youngsters with their faces covered, can be seen throwing petrol bombs at a house and running away.

One of the attackers also opened fire with a handgun and fired a few rounds in the air before fleeing the spot, the video shows.

After the footage surfaced on social media, user expressed their disgust at the deterioration law and order situation in the national capital.

“Miscreants have no fear of law in Delhi,” a user wrote while sharing the video of the attack.

‘This has became a daily routine in Delhi, criminals simply have no fear of the police,” another commented while pointing a finger at the Delhi Police’s efficacy in curbing hooliganism in the capital city.

According to officials, the owner of the house told police that he had a dispute with a group of people who mounted the attack. None of his family members were injured, the police said.

A police officer said the Kishan– the house owner– had a dispute with a group who have previous criminal records.

A case under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered at the Adarsh Nagar police station and further investigations are on, the officer added.

(With PTI inputs)

