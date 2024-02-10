On Camera: 2 Shot Dead In Delhi Salon, Murder Captured On CCTV; Attackers Identified

The incident took place at a hair salon in Indira Park area of Najafgarh in Delhi where the victims, identified as Ashish and Sonu, had gone to get a haircut on Friday evening.

Screengrab from CCTV footage shared on X.

Delhi Salon Murder: In a shocking incident, two people were shot dead inside a hair salon in Delhi’s Najafgarh. The brazen murder was captured on the CCTV camera at the premises and the footage has gone viral on social media sites.

In the video, one of the accused armed with a handgun, is seen entering the salon, and fire multiple bullets at one of the victims who is seen pleading with the attacker. Upon hearing the gunshots, a salon staffer rushes to the spot but runs aways in fear of her life after witnessing the dreadful scene.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: (Trigger Warning: Disturbing Visuals. Viewer Discretion Advised)

A day after two people were shot dead inside a salon in Delhi's Najafgarh, police have identified both the attackers, who were suspected to have been involved in a dispute with the accused over a social media post, Accused have been identified as Sanjeev Dahiya and Harsh. https://t.co/k7SKTKA13T — Raajeev Chopra (@Raajeev_Chopra) February 10, 2024

The purported CCTV footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows one of the pleading with the assailants before the gun-toting attacker shoots him in the head at point-blank rage. Two women staff of the salon are also seen running away in fear.

According to the police the incident took place at a hair salon in Indira Park area of Najafgarh where the victims, identified as Ashish and Sonu, had gone to get a haircut on Friday evening.

A senior officer said based on the CCTV footage, police have identified both the attackers and efforts are underway to nab them at the earliest. “The two accused have been identified as Sanjeev Dahiya alias Sanju and Harsh alias Chintu, who shot dead Ashish and Sonu inside a hair salon on Friday evening,” he said.

Police said the motive behind the brazen killing seems to be personal enmity triggered by a dispute over a social media post.

“Prima facie appears to be a case of personal enmity, which ensued over an abusive social media post. But the exact reason behind the bloodbath will be ascertained once the accused are arrested,” they said.

One of the accused, Sanjeev Dahiya practises law in a Delhi court but it is yet to be verified. Co-accused Harsh alias Chintu, the brother of jailed gangster Yogesh Tunda, was recently released from prison on bail, reports said.

At least half a dozen teams of the local police and crime branch have been formed to nab the accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the teams are working to nab the accused. “Certain things will be clear once the accused are arrested,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the teams are working to nab the accused. "Certain things will be clear once the accused are arrested," he said.