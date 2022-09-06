New Delhi: A woman police cop was seen thrashing her elderly father-in-law in presence of another police officer in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area on Sunday. The CCTV footage showed the woman sub-editor slapping her father-in-law multiple times before the policeman intervened. Reportedly, before the assault, the woman and her mother had a heated argument with the elderly man in front of the policeman, which escalated to physical assault with the woman dealing slaps to her father-in-law one after another. Her mother was also seen aiding her in the assault.Also Read - Viral Video: Patient Collapses During Consultation, Doctor Saves His Life By Giving CPR | Watch

A police complaint under section 323/427 IPC has been registered against the woman cop but has not been arrested yet.

#WATCH | Case registered under section 323/427 IPC after a video of Sub-Inspector thrashing her in-laws in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar went viral. Info shared with concerned authority to take suitable departmental action against the erring police official: Delhi Police (CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/VUiyjVtZQl — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

According to reports, Vijender Gupta (66) lives with his 62-year-old wife Veena in Garhwali Mohalla in Laxmi Nagar. Vijender Gupta’s daughter-in-law Chanchal, is posted at Defence Colony Police Station as a Sub Inspector in Delhi Police. She married Ankur Gupta in 2020. After four months of their marriage, there was a dispute between the couple, after which Chanchal went to her parent’s home.

On Sunday morning, Chanchal came to her in-laws’ house with her mother and started ramming on the door. The elderly couple called the police and informed them about the matter. The police have registered a complaint in this regard, but the family alleges that till now no action has been taken against the accused.