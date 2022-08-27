New Delhi: One person died while another was seriously injured after an unidentified person opened fire multiple rounds on them at South Delhi’s Neb Sarai. The police stated that around 8 PM on Friday they had received information regarding the firing. The accused fired multiple rounds that killed one person on the spot.Also Read - AIIMS Paramedical Students Call Off Indefinite Hunger Strike, Resume Work

The other who was seriously injured, was taken to hospital. The police also added that they found blood and six empty cartridges lying on the road near Raju Park, Devli. "Police reached the hospital where one Kapil Panwar, a resident of Bank Colony, Devli, was declared brought dead. Several gunshot injuries were found present over the upper part of the body of the deceased," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

The autopsy report will clear the exact numbers but according to police, the deceased received eight bullet injuries. Pramod, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was admitted with gunshot injuries. Three gunshot injuries were found on his right leg. Pramod stated in his statement to the police the incident occurred when he was sitting with Kapil in his car.

“Suddenly, one person came and opened fire on Panwar, resulting in him also receiving injuries,” police said. “A case under relevant sections has been registered at Neb Sarai police station,” they said.

Teams have been formed, and all suspects and rivals of the deceased are being investigated. According to police, CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being reviewed, and an investigation into the case is underway. “The body of the deceased has been preserved in AIIMS Hospital,” they added.