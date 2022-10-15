New Delhi: In a multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Delhi’s Okhla area, a rickshaw puller was killed and two other persons were severely injured. The vehicles involved were a Rural Transport Vehicle (RTV), a bike, a rickshaw, and an auto-rickshaw, said the Delhi Police.Also Read - DPCC Identifies Noise Pollution Hotspots Across Delhi, Details Inside

The officials said that a call was received by the force at around 8 p.m. on Friday night that an accident had taken place at the C Lal Crossing near Kalkaji Depot. After receiving the call, a team was immediately sent to the spot.

"Witnessed told the police that the driver of the RTV (rural transport vehicle) lost his balance as he was driving in a rash and negligent manner. The RTV then collided with several vehicles. The driver went on hitting an auto-rickshaw, bike, and a rickshaw before coming to a halt," said the police.

The injured persons were taken to a nearby government hospital where the rickshaw puller was declared dead on arrival.

The autorickshaw driver identified as Suresh (35) and the bike rider Randhir were hospitalised and their condition was said to be critical by the doctors.

“The errant driver of the RTV Joytimory Ghosh was found in an inebriated condition. A case of rash and negligent driving and negligence death has been lodged against him,” the police said, adding that they have impounded his vehicle.