Delhi: Travelling in the capital is not that easy, So many routes, so many roads and hours of traffic jam. In this fast paced city, speed in every sense becomes a daily need. Hence, navigating through this becomes a task, but no more. In a bid to enable ease of convenience of travelers in Delhi, the government has revamped the ‘One Delhi’ App. With this app, people will be able to plan their journeys, book online tickets, track buses and more.Also Read - Work From Home to Return Soon? Companies in Delhi-NCR Planning to Bring Back WFH

बधाई दिल्ली!

CM @ArvindKejriwal के कुशल नेतृत्व में हमने स्मार्ट परिवहन की दिशा में आज एक और क़दम बढ़ाया।

दिल्ली देश का पहला राज्य बन गया जहां ऐप (One Delhi App) के ज़रिए अब सभी सरकारी बसों की लाइव ट्रैकिंग संभव है। रियल टाइम में यात्री शिकायत या सुझाव भी भेज सकेंगे। pic.twitter.com/Dj9Wo1zGmg — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) November 2, 2022

ONE DELHI APP MAIN FEATURES

Live bus tracking and routes information – Commuters can search for live information regarding buses on over 500 bus routes in Delhi and the bus stops nearest to them. They can also know the arrival time of the buses at any stop on a real-time basis.

Public Information system

Arrival information of buses in stops

Contactless ticketing – Buy e-tickets or daily passes from the comfort of your seat and get a 10% discount on online bus tickets.

Pink Pass – Women passengers can buy free pink tickets through the app.

Trip planner

EV chargers discovery – Those using electric vehicles can get information on over 2,200 charging points in Delhi at your fingertips. People can locate nearby charging points, and find real-time availability and cost per unit for using electric vehicle chargers.

Battery swapping information

Feedback/grievances portal -Travellers can raise any complaints regarding buses, be it related to drivers, conductors, marshalls, cleanliness of the bus, speeding or bus queue shelters, and EV chargers through the One Delhi app.

The Delhi government's primary objective has been to make bus services more reliable through the 'One Delhi' app, by providing features like live tracking of over 7,300 buses and finding the exact waiting time of the buses at the bus stop.

Delhi government’s plan with the One Delhi app is to enable services under Multimodal transportation in the city. It will be the one-stop platform to book a bus, taxi, auto or cycle with an ease of a single click.

It is available on android and iOS