Onion Price Touches Rs 70/Kg In Delhi-NCR, Could Leave You Teary-Eyed By December; Tomatoes May Also Follow Suit

Data from the Department of Consumer Affairs reveals that the average wholesale price of onions as of October 26 has reached Rs 3,112.6 per quintal, a significant increase from Rs 2,506.62 per quintal on October 1.

New Delhi: Onion prices rose up sharply in markets across Delhi-NCR. While the staple vegetable was selling at Rs 30 to 50 per kg last week, the prices are touching Rs 70-80 across Delhi-NCR including, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad now. It is believed that the price may touch 100 per kg by November first week.

The sudden increase in onion prices after the Navratri festival has surprised both consumers and vendors. Onions were being sold at Rs 40-50 per kg in the retail markets just one week ago, however, now the prices are going higher everyday.

Government data as of October 25 suggests that the maximum retail price of onions has surged to around Rs 70 per kilogram, and this upward trend is expected to continue until December when the kharif crop becomes available in the market.

Onion prices are projected to be on the higher side in November and cool down in December, with the arrival of the delayed new kharif crop.

“We are here to purchase onion. The onion rates were Rs. 50 before Navratri, now it is Rs. 70/kg. Our purchase is at Rs. 70 per kg and we will sell it at Rs. 80/kg. Earlier, it was Rs. 30-40 per kg… If this continues, the rates will reach Rs. 100/kg. The rates for onions have gone up the most… Rates for tomatoes have also gone up. Earlier, tomatoes were Rs. 20/kg, now it is Rs. 40-45 per kg. Tomatoes will also reach Rs. 70/kg if this continues,” a vegetable vendor at Ghazipur market told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: As onion prices increase, a vegetable vendor at Ghazipur market says, “We are here to purchase onion. The onion rates were Rs. 50 before Navratri, now it is Rs. 70/kg. Our purchase is at Rs. 70 per kg and we will sell it at Rs. 80/kg. Earlier, it was Rs. 30-40 per… pic.twitter.com/UyhzLq1fRw — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2023

“The inflow of the onion is low resulting in high rates. Today the rates are Rs. 350 (per 5 Kg). Yesterday, it was Rs. 300. It was Rs. 200 before that. A week ago, rates were Rs. 200, Rs. 160 or Rs. 250 etc. The rates have gone up in the last week. The rates have risen due to a shortage in supply…,” another vendor said.

Not only in Delhi-NCR, but the onion prices have spiked in Maharashtra, Karnataka and other states as well. The prices of the essential kitchen staple has increased by over 50 per cent in Bengaluru. As per the latest information, onions were being sold at Rs 65-70 per kg at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Yard in Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru. The onion production has been less in Karnataka this year due to erratic rains and drought in some areas.

The price rise comes even as the central government imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onion exports in August to deal with rising demand and delayed production.

Modi Govt steps up to provide relief

Centre on Friday decided to step up the sale of buffer onion at a subsidised rate of Rs 25 per kg in retail markets in order to provide relief to consumers.

The all-India average retail price of onion rose to Rs 47 per kg on Friday, from Rs 30 per kg in the year-ago period, as per the data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry. In the national capital, retail price of onion was at Rs 40/kg on Friday as against Rs 30/kg in the year-ago period, the data showed.

“We have been offloading buffer onions since mid-August and we are stepping up the retail sale in order to check further rise in prices and provide relief to the consumers,” Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told PTI.

According to the ministry, onion is being offloaded from the buffer stock in both wholesale and retail markets in states where there is a sharp rise in prices. Since mid-August, about 1.7 lakh tonne of buffer onion has been offloaded in 22 states at different locations.In retail markets, buffer onion is being offloaded through two cooperative bodies NCCF and NAFED outlets and vehicles at a subsidised rate of Rs 25 per kg. In Delhi too, buffer onion is being sold at this subsidised rate.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.