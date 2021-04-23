New Delhi: On one side, when COVID patients are gasping in hospitals without oxygen, on the other side, many patients were seen lying outside one big hospital in the national capital due to lack of beds. As per a report by India Today, a number of patients were lying outside GTB Hospital it’s an open-air ICU with patients seen lying in the hospital courtyard. Also Read - AIIMS Discontinues Contract Tracing Of Exposed HCWs

The patients were seen lying on stretchers out in the open at the GTB Hospital as 400 ICU beds were occupied and their family members waited beside them to get a bed inside the facility. Even some were even lying on stretchers placed outside the boundaries of the hospital.

Even though they are COVID positive and need oxygen support, yet most of them did not have any oxygen support and they patiently waited at the gates of GTB Hospital for their turn to get a bed.

In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital, a number of hospitals like the Ganga Ram Hospital and Max Hospital, have been crying for immediate oxygen supply on a daily basis and sending out SOS messages to the Centre, Delhi government and citizen groups.

Earlier in the day, the Ganga Ram Hospital said that 25 of its sickest patients have perished in the past 24 hours while 60 others are at risk. On the other hand, the Max Hospital also said that over 700 Covid-19 patients at its facilities are at risk with oxygen stocks running out.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 306 Covid-19 deaths and 26,169 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 36.24%, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago. Delhi has reported over 1,750 deaths due to the deadly virus in the last 10 days.