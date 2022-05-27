New Delhi: The Delhi Police has not taken any decision yet over opening of restrobars in the city till 3 am, and contemplating if licence conditions need to be changed, police officials said on Thursday. “The city police has not yet taken any decision about what needs to be done regarding opening of restrobars in the city till 3 am. Because the existing order is only till 1 pm and if it needs to be extended, then everyone’s licensing conditions need to be amended,” a senior police officer said. Restaurants’ licence is approved by the licensing department of Delhi Police, officials said.Also Read - Enjoy Free Rides On DTC's E-Buses For 3 Days From Today In Delhi

In a move aimed at making the nightlife more happening, the Delhi government has taken a policy decision to allow bars to serve liquor till 3 am. The government has issued necessary directions to the Excise department and an order is likely to be issued soon in accordance with the Excise Policy 2021-22, said a senior government officer earlier. "Bars at restaurants are now allowed to operate till 1 am. The Excise department will work with other agencies, including police, if the timing is extended till 3 am," he had said.

The Excise Policy that came into force from November 2021 recommended that the timings of operation of bars may be brought at par with neighbouring cities. In the NCR towns of Gurgaon and Faridabad in Haryana, bars are allowed to open till 3 AM. However, in Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, bars are open till 1 AM.

Delhi Excise Policy: Top Points