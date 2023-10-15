Operation Ajay: Third flight Carrying 197 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi, Fourth Departs From Tel Aviv

Operation Ajay: A third flight carrying as many as 197 Indian nationals from war-torn Israel, landed in Delhi early on Sunday. Union Minister Kaushal Kishore received the returnees at Delhi airport.

Third flight Carrying 197 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

New Delhi: The third special flight, carrying 197 stranded Indian nationals from Israel, landed in the national capital early Sunday. The returnees were warmly welcomed by Union Minister Kaushal Kishore at the airport. These flights, intended to bring back Indian nationals from war-torn Israel, are part of Operation Ajay, an initiative launched by the Indian Government after the surprise attacks on Israel by Hamas on October 7. The passengers expressed their gratitude to the Government for their evacuation from the war-torn country.

#WATCH | Third flight carrying 197 Indian nationals from Israel, arrived in Delhi; received by Union Minister Kaushal Kishore#OperationAjay pic.twitter.com/A5KTcFe44I — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2023

Operation Ajay: Returnees Thanked Indian Government

“It’s very impressive and the Indian government is doing very good for us…,” one of the passengers stated.

“This initiative is good. I was stuck there…I had booked flights, but my six flights got cancelled. My house lease had also expired. My daughter and wife were with me. This is a true evacuation for me. I am thankful to the Embassy and the Government of India..,” said a passenger.

Another passenger Preeeti Sharma praised the Indian Government for the initiative, stating that families were happy to see them back in the country.

“I think it’s a very good initiative by the Government of India. And I would like to thank our Minister Jaishankar for this initiative. I think India was among the first countries which evacuated…And more than us, I think our families are very happy and they would be much more thankful,” Sharma said.

Operation Ajay: Union Minister Kaushal Kishore Received Returnees

Union Minister Kaushal Kishore said that the Indian nationals were happy after returning to their homeland.

“I thank and congratulate PM Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs…PM Modi is dedicated to the citizens of the country and Indian citizens are being brought here safely from Israel. They are happy after returning to their country,” Minister Kishore said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Kaushal Kishore says, “I thank and congratulate PM Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs…PM Modi is dedicated to the citizens of the country and Indian citizens are being brought here safely from Israel. They are happy after returning to their… https://t.co/lN8KqbwNTr pic.twitter.com/VP7T1op7o9 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2023

Operation Ajay: EAM Informed About Fourth Flight

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took to X (formerly Twitter) and tweeted a video of the 197 Indians onboard the flight, chanting slogans like ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

Notably, another flight carrying 274 Indian nationals has departed from Tel Aviv for India and is enroute, as confirmed by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. So far, a total of 918 Indian nationals have been flown out of Israel.

#OperationAjay 2nd flight of the day departs from Tel Aviv carrying 274 passengers. pic.twitter.com/UeRQGhamuN — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 14, 2023

Operation Ajay: The Purpose

India launched ‘Operation Ajay’ on Thursday to facilitate the return of those who wish to return home following the brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants from Gaza on October 7, triggering fresh tension in the volatile region.

Operation Ajay: Israel-Hamas War

In response to a series of multi-pronged attacks against Israel by Hamas from Gaza since Saturday, and the subsequent Israeli retaliation that tragically claimed more than 2,500 lives, Israel has initiated a large-scale counter-offensive in Gaza to address the threats posed by Hamas.

