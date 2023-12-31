Home

‘Our Bhaijaan’: Muslim Women Attend Special Broadcast Of PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Near Jama Masjid | WATCH

A special broadcast of the 108th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'-- PM Modi's monthly radio address-- was organized by the Indian Minorities Foundation in Old Delhi.

rowd gathers to listen to a special broadcast of the 108th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' organized by the Indian Minorities Foundation at Mahila Park, Jamia Masjid, in Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Mann Ki Baat: Hundreds of Muslim women Sunday attended a special broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at Mahila Park near the iconic Jama Masjid in Old Delhi and hailed the Prime Minister’s efforts for the upliftment of minorities in the country during the last 10 years of his government at the Centre.

A special broadcast of the 108th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’– the PM’s monthly radio address– was organized by the Indian Minorities Foundation, an NGO, and witnessed women from the Muslim community turning out in numbers.

‘Our Bhaijaan’

The broadcast drew Muslim participants from diverse age groups, especially women.

“We all have gathered here to listen to PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat. All of us support PM Modi. He is our Bhaijaan (brother),” said Shabana Rehman, a Muslim woman who attended the special broadcast.

Rehman underlined his efforts to reach out to a cross-section of communities. “No other party or government did as much for us as this government. Be it ‘triple talaq’ or extending the benefits of the government’s social welfare schemes, PM Modi has done a lot for us. He is our ‘bhaijaan’,” she told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Indian Minorities Foundation organised a special broadcast of the 108th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' at Mahila Park, Jamia Masjid, Old Delhi. (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/dXIvSqDUD2 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2023

Muslims progressed under PM Modi

Another attendee , Nawab Qureshi, said he is a regular follower of PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address and voiced his contentment over the strides that the Muslim community, especially women, has made under the leadership of PM Modi.

“I listen to PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ every last Sunday of the month. Our country is moving on the road to development at a rapid speed,” he said.

“In the last nine-and-a-half years, under the leadership of PM Modi, Muslims in the country have made progress and are happy,” Qureshi added.

PM Modi a favorite among minorities

The ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is a platform for PM Modi to communicate directly with the people. He has been using the forum to raise issues of national importance with the people while exhorting them to be stakeholders in the pursuit of a ‘developed nation’ in the coming years.

Earlier, in a significant move marking the positive impact of PM Modi’s outreach to the minorities, a former litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari, was seen showering petals on PM Modi’s motorcade during his roadshow in the temple town on Saturday.

PM Modi received a grand welcome in Ayodhya, with a huge number of locals cheering, waving and showering petals on his motorcade.

However, Iqbal Ansari’s presence as a cheerleader stood out among the teeming thousands that turned out to welcome PM Modi.

(With ANI inputs)

