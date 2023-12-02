Home

Over 18 Delhi-Bound Flights Diverted To Other Cities Due To Poor Visibility

Sources at the IGI Airport said 18 flights, bound for Delhi, were diverted to other cities as the national capital witnessed its first spell of the fog.

A dense fog engulfed Delhi's IGI airport on Saturday morning. (FILE PHOTO)

Delhi Weather News: At least 18 Delhi-bound flights were diverted to other cities, while several others were delayed due to poor visibility and bad weather at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the national capital on Saturday.

According to airport sources, 18 flights were diverted to other cities, including Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Amritsar, between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. as the national capital witnessed its first spell of the fog of the season, news agency ANI reported.

LVP initiated

Low visibility procedures (LVP)– which aim to make landing landing for flights easier when visibility dropped below 800 metres– were initiated at the IGI Airport as Delhi was shrouded in dense fog on Saturday morning.

Airlines kept updating the status of flights on their social media handles and requested that passengers contact the airline for any inconvenience in the case of delays or diversions.

Vistara Airlines Flight UK954 and Flight UK928 from Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL) were diverted to Jaipur, said Vistara Airlines in a series of posts on X. In a later update, Vistara Airlines informed that Flight UK954 and Flight UK928 departed from Jaipur and were expected to arrive at Delhi airport before 11:30 a.m.

Similarly, Delhi-bound Flight UK906 from Ahmedabad was diverted to Ahmedabad in view of bad weather and low visibility at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

“Flight UK906 from Ahmedabad to Delhi (AMD-DEL) has been diverted to Ahmedabad (AMD) due to low visibility at Delhi airport and is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad (AMD) at 1000 hours,” said Vistara Airlines in a post on X.

An alert from budget carrier SpiceJet said SpiceJet Airlines said: “Weather Update: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://bit.ly/2tG9xBx.”

Delhi engulfed in dense fog, AQI dips

The visibility in several parts of Delhi on Saturday was relatively low, as the air quality in several areas of the national capital was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category. Multiple areas of the city were also covered with a layer of smog.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI reading at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) was 375 at 10:00 a.m.

The air quality in Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar was recorded as ‘Very Poor’. Anand Vihar had an AQI reading of 388, while Ashok Vihar had an AQI reading of 386 at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday that Grap-3 has been lifted in the national capital but the government is trying to ensure that Grap-1 and 2 are strictly implemented.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered ‘good’, 100 to 200 ‘moderate’, 200 to 300 ‘poor’, 300 to 400 ‘very poor’ and from 400 to 500 or above ‘severe’.

(With ANI inputs)

