Over 70 Percent Rape Victims In Delhi Between Ages 18 And 30, Says Report

Majority of the rape victims in national capital Delhi belong to the 18-30 age group, a state report said on Friday.

Delhi Rape: Over 70 percent of rape victims in Delhi are between the ages of 18 to 30, according to a report published by the Delhi government on Friday. As per the report, majority of the rape victims in the national in the year 2021, belonged to the 18-30 age group– accounting for more than 72 percent of the cases.

In its report, the Directorate of Economics and Statistics stated that in 2021, of a total of 1,251 rape victims in Delhi, the most, at 905, were in the age bracket 18-30, followed by 328 in the 30-45 age group.

Similar pattern nationwide

As per the report, pattern was similar at the national level too, where out of the 20,065 rape victims in the same period of time, belonged to the same age group of 18-30, followed by 7,627 in the age group 30-45.

There were a total of 31,878 rape victims across the country in 2021, the report revealed.

Surge in male suicides

According to the report, there has been a surge in the suicides committed by men compared to women over the past few years.

In 2021, out of 2,840 victims of suicide in Delhi, 2,093 were men and 746 women while in 2020, of 3,142 such acts, 2,247 were committed by men and 895 by women, it said.

According to the data, during 2017-2021, unemployed and married men were more susceptible to die by suicide, and in case of women, housewives constituted the highest of the lot.

In 2021, a total of 73,715 cases of crime against women went to trial, out of which, 274 cases resulted in conviction and 355 in acquittal.

In 2020, 403 such cases resulted in conviction and 388 in acquittal out of 65,437 cases that went to trial, the report said.

(With inputs from agencies)

