Overnight Rain Bring Down Temperature In Delhi-NCR, More Downpour Predicted Today; Check IMD Forecast

Due to bad weather, 10 Delhi-bound flights had to be diverted between 6.30pm and 8pm. Nine flights were sent to Jaipur and one was diverted to Lucknow.

New Delhi: Children covering their head walk on a road during rains, in New Delhi, Monday, May 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

New Delhi: After a warm and humid afternoon on Tuesday, a thunderstorm with the wind speed crossing 50km per hour and rain hit the national capital on Wednesday, bringing down the mercury quickly. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted light-to-moderate intensity rain over entire Delhi and adjoining areas today.

Earlier, the weather office had also issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Wednesday, warning of traffic disruptions and inundation of low-lying areas due to rain. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

IMD Weather Prediction

“Thunderstorm/ Duststorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi ( Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh)Gohana, Meham, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Loharu, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana),” read a post on the IMD’s official Twitter handle.

31/05/2023: 03:40 IST;

Thunderstorm/ Duststorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi ( Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, pic.twitter.com/HVaUs0GCbD — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 30, 2023

IMD further added that some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will also receive light-to-moderate intensity rainfall over the next couple of hours.

“Baraut, Bagpat (U.P.), Pilani, Bhiwari, Tizara and Khairthal (Rajasthan) will also experience light-to-moderate intensity rainfall in the next couple of hours,” the IMD added.

Earlier, the IMD said rainfall all over India in the month of June will remain at ‘below normal’ levels, adding that states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, as well as vast swathes of northern India will witness above-normal temperatures.

Speaking to ANI, RK Jenamani, a weather scientist with the IMD, said, “In June, the rainfall all over India will be below 92 per cent, which is below normal. In states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Orissa, and northern India, the temperature is likely to stay above normal and the probability of the temperature to be above normal is 70-80 per cent.”

Flight Services Hit

Due to bad weather, 10 Delhi-bound flights had to be diverted between 6.30pm and 8pm. Nine flights were sent to Jaipur and one was diverted to Lucknow.

While no rain was recorded till 5.30pm, the city recorded 19.2mm rain between a short span of 5.30pm and 8.30pm at its base station Safdarjung, while Palam recorded 15.1mm rain. Around 6.30pm, the wind speed touched 52kmph at Safdarjung while Palam recorded 65kmph.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature at Safdarjung was 35.9 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, against 35 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The minimum temperature was 20.7 degrees Celsius, six notches below the normal for the season, against 21.8 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The humidity on Tuesday oscillated between 91% and 48%.

