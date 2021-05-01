New Delhi: Taking strong cognizance of eight deaths at Batra Hospital in Delhi due to lack of oxygen supply, the High Court on Saturday directed the Centre to supply 490 metric tonnes of allocated oxygen to Delhi during the day itself or face contempt action. “Much water has gone above head. Now we mean business. Enough is enough,” a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli asserted while declining the Centre’s request to defer the order till Monday or for half-an-hour. Also Read - ‘Delhi Needs 976 Tons Of Oxygen Daily’: Kejriwal Urges Centre For More Supply After SOS From Hospitals

"Do you mean we will shut our eyes to people dying in Delhi?," the bench asked when the Centre's counsel said the oxygen crisis is before the Supreme Court also, which will make its order public on Saturday. The bench said the Centre has made an allocation of 490 metric tonnes of oxygen to Delhi and you fulfill it.

(With inputs from PTI)