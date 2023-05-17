Home

Parched Kites Crash Land Into PM Modi’s Office, Rescued By Wildlife SOS

After carefully assessing the situation, it was discovered that the birds were severely dehydrated.

The kites are currently under medical observation and will be released once declared fit by the Wildlife SOS veterinarians.

During the weekend, security personnel at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office (PMO) in New Delhi stumbled upon two Black kites on the premises. The birds were unable to fly, believed to be a result of exhaustion from excessive heat. Concerned for their safety, the officials swiftly called Wildlife SOS.

A two-member rescue team from the NGO reached the location to help the distressed birds. After carefully assessing the situation, it was discovered that the birds were severely dehydrated. The rescuers first provided drinking water, after which they were carefully transferred to a transit facility.

“Raptors like Black kites fly at higher altitudes and are more prone to heat stroke. It is, therefore, a critical situation for these birds during the summer season. We thank the security personnel at the PMO for expressing their compassion for these birds and for alerting Wildlife SOS to this emergency. We would also urge citizens to keep an eye out for similar scenarios where they might come across exhausted birds,” said Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS.

“Unprecedented and prolonged temperature changes have indeed taken a toll on urban wildlife, especially the birds. This often leads to heat stress and dehydration and in most cases, immediate medical attention is required to prevent them from succumbing to heat stroke,” said Wasim Akram, Deputy Director-Special Projects, Wildlife SOS.

During summer, birds can be found lying on pavements, roads, parks, residential or commercial premises. If you ever spot a bird or any other animal in distress, call on the Wildlife SOS 24×7 helpline immediately.

Wildlife SOS 24×7 helpline number: +91 9871963535.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.