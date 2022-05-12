New Delhi: A 68-year-old man was allegedly held hostage by a group of men at her home before they fled with jewellery worth Rs 4 crore in south Delhi’s Anand Lok. A CCTV footage of the incident showed at least eight men conducting a recce in the area before committing the crime. No arrest has been made so far and police teams are working round the clock to crack the case.Also Read - Bank Robbery In Mumbai: SBI Dahisar Brunch Looted At Gunpoint In Broad Daylight, Staffer Shot Dead

A police officer said there is a possibility of the involvement of the interstate ‘Pardi gang’. Pardi gang which is originally from Madhya Pradesh is considered one of the oldest groups involved in burglaries. Earlier, Pardi gang was found involved in several robbery cases in Delhi.

The woman had told the police that she was sleeping with her five-year-old granddaughter in the bedroom on the ground floor. Around 3.30 am, she heard some noise and saw four men searching her almirah in the same bedroom, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

The men asked the woman to keep quiet and broke the almirah, took away the jewellery worth Rs 3-4 crore. While they were leaving, they tied the woman’s legs with a cloth, the DCP said.

The other family members — her son, his wife and kids — were on the first floor of the house, police said, adding that a case of robbery has been registered at the Defence Colony police station