Parliament Security Breach Accused To Undergo Polygraph Test: Delhi Court

A Delhi court on Friday allowed the police conduct a polygraph test on five of the six accused in the Parliament Security Breach case.

Parliament security breach accused being brought to Patiala House Court by the Delhi Police Special Cell. (ANI Photo)

Parliament Security Breach: Five of the six accused in the Parliament security breach case have given their consent to undergo a polygraph or lie-detector test with a Delhi court Friday allowing the police to conduct the said test on the suspects.

The court passed the order after noting the consent of the accused, excluding Neelam Azad, to conduct their polygraph test. Additional Sessions Judge Hardeeep Kaur judge passed the order on an application moved by police, which had sought permission to conduct the polygraph test of all the accused.

Justice Kaur also extended the police custody of all the accused by eight days and allowed the investigating officer to conduct the polygraph test of Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat.

Parliament Security Breach

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, two people — Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused — Shinde and Azad — also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting “tanashahi nahi chalegi” outside the Parliament premises.

According to the police, six people residing in different cities, hatched the plan via social media to intrude into Parliament. The six suspects got together at a flat in Gurugram, Haryana and on the planned day, executed their plan on the anniversary of the December 13, 2001 attack.

Two of them — Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened smoke canisters, triggering panic among the MPs, while their accomplices — Neelam and Amol Shinde — sprayed coloured gas from canisters and shouted slogans outside the Parliament building.

As per police sources, Lalit Mohan Jha and Vishal Sharma are two other suspects involved in the plan. Vishal was detained from Gurugram in Haryana while the alleged mastermind, Lalit Jha was arrested the next day.

Lalit Jha- The ‘Mastermind’

The Delhi Police said Lalit Jha was the alleged mastermind of the attack and often shared inflammatory posts on his social media handles. “What India needs today is a bomb. It needs a strong voice against tyranny, injustice and anarchy,” Jha had posted in Bengali on his social media on October 26, weeks before the December 13 attack.

Jha’s posts have come under scanner of Delhi Police Special Cell as they probe his social media connections and possible ties to anti-national forces.

According to the Delhi Police, Lalit Jha had made similar inflammatory posts on his social media.

In another post, dated November 5, Lalit wrote that whoever talks about livelihood and rights, regardless of who he is, is labelled a ‘communist’.

Lalit Jha’s social media are full of similar inflammatory posts prompting the Special Cell to investigate his online connections.

The Special Cell said it was also probing whom Lalit was in touch with on social media, adding that it was also investigating if the alleged security breach mastermind was speaking to others on social media and, if so, what was said, news agency ANI reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

