New Delhi: A part of an old building collapsed in a narrow street in Delhi's Paharganj area on Thursday. According to officials, no injury has been reported so far and the houses in the vicinity have been vacated. The old building could have collapsed due to heavy rain earlier in the day.

Delhi | A part of an old building collapsed in a narrow street in Paharganj area, earlier today. No injuries reported. Houses in the vicinity vacated pic.twitter.com/JmMhLnwYr6 — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

Also Read - Flight Operations at Delhi's IGI Airport Disrupted After Rains; Several Delayed, 2 Diverted to Amritsar And Jaipur | Deets Inside

A similar incident had happened earlier this month in which a three-and-a-half-year-old boy was killed and his three other family members were injured when their house in central Delhi's Paharganj area collapsed.

Giving details, fire officials said the information regarding the house collapse near Khanna Market was received at 8.40 pm. A total of seven fire tenders had rushed to the spot for the rescue operation. A senior fire official said a search was ging on as other people were suspected to be trapped under the debris.