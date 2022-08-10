Delhi: The India-Pakistan partition is etched as one of the most horrific incidents in the history of both nation. Nonetheless it is also an important part of the cultural fabric that India is today. The partition was a result of the Indian Independence from the British imperial rule in 1947. Till date, just the idea of it is extremely heart wrenching. Sometimes, it is more like a passing though to know in details about it, and what if you we tell you that now you can briefly spend some time and take peek into the partition narratives? Yes, now a thematic exhibition on the Partition of India is open at the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station in Delhi. It was inaugurated on Wednesday, said officials.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Interesting Facts About Indian National Flag Everyone Must Know

The exhibition is to mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14 and was inaugurated by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief Vikas Kumar in the presence of its directors and senior citizens. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 14 last year had announced that the day would be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in the memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people.

A Day to Remember!#DelhiMetro has launched an exhibition on ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ at Rajiv Chowk & Kashmere Gate Metro Stations. It was inaugurated by Sh. Vikas Kumar, MD/DMRC in presence of Directors & senior citizens. Read https://t.co/baGrkZIKlc#AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/p8H9Yrpbh7 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) August 10, 2022

“Partition Horrors Remembrance Day has been envisaged to bring to light the agony, suffering and pain of millions of people who were the sufferers of the Partition. It is to remind the country of the largest displacement of human population in the last century, which also claimed the lives of a large number of people,” read a DMRC statement.

A leaf into Partition

Today’s generation probably knows only what is the tip of the iceberg when it comes the history of this event. Mostly, what people know is from the history we read in school, books or movies that are loosely based on few of its stories. But there is a lot that happened and lot that did not and we probably are not aware. Also, not everything is documented barring a few things that are now a part of the Partition Archives.

The Partition of India in its most basic form is a story of unprecedented human displacement and human migration. It is story in which millions sought new homes in environment that were alien and restive

“About six million non-Muslims moved out of what had become West Pakistan and another 6.5 million Muslims moved out from the Indian part of Punjab, Delhi, etc., into West Pakistan. In the east, an estimated 2 million non-Muslims moved out of East Bengal (Pakistan) and later in 1950 another 2 million non-Muslims moved into West Bengal (India). It is estimated that about one million Muslims had moved moved out of West Bengal,” a poster about the exhibition said.

About the exhibition:

It will be officially open for visitors on August 14

The exhibition, with panels both in English and Hindi, has been organised by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

A similar exhibition is being held at the Kashmere Gate Metro Station.

The exhibition is a part of observing August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

It also fall under the celebration of ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and has been set up on the directions of the Ministry of Culture.

This could be a great opportunity, specially for history buffs, to get a glimpse of partition horrors. Sometimes, the history could be extremely hurtful, but at the same time it is necessary to remember it and preserve it.