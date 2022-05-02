New Delhi: A man has been held at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi for possessing dual citizenship certificates (Indian and Nepalese) of India and Nepal, officials said on Monday.Also Read - Delhi Airport Was World's Second Busiest in March, Ahead of Dubai. Which Was First?

The accused was identified as Pradeep Chhetri.

CISF and intelligence staff intercepted a passenger upon noticing his suspicious activities while roaming in the check-in area near Departure Gate No.5, said a CISF official.

“He was intercepted and on inquiry, he revealed his identity as Pradeep Chhetri. He had to board a flight bound for Zagreb (Croatia) via Dubai by Fly Dubai flight. On suspicion, he was taken to the random checking point of departure area for a thorough search. On examining his mobile, it was found that he was carrying a soft copy of Nepali citizenship documents in the name of Pradip Baniya,” the official said.

Pradeep Chhetri was then handed over to Immigration officials for further action. The initial investigation revealed that the passenger had fraudulently arranged an Indian passport.

“The passenger was offloaded by the Immigration officials and handed over to Delhi Police for further legal action,” said an official.