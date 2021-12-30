New Delhi: In the wake of the rising cases of Omicron, the Delhi government has imposed restrictions on DTC buses and metro train services. Unable to board the DTC buses due to curbs, a group of people on Thursday blocked the MB Road and damaged the buses. Notably, the vehicle had exceeded the permissible passenger carrying capacity. As per a news report by PTI, the officials said the police used mild force to disperse the crowd and five people have been detained.Also Read - India Records Over 13,000 Covid Cases in Last 24 Hrs, 8 Districts With Over 10% Positivity Rate

Giving details, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) M Harsha Vardhan said some people blocked the MB Road and broke the glass of a DTC bus at around 10:30 AM. Also Read - Bengal Govt Closely Monitoring Covid Situation, Certain Curbs Will Be Imposed Where Cases Are Rising: Mamata Banerjee

“Police dispersed the crowd. A case under relevant sections is being registered at Sangam Vihar police station and five people have been detained. It was due to non-availability of seats in the buses due to Covid-related restrictions,” he told PTI. Also Read - Chandigarh Sets Up 'Mini COVID Care Centre' For Asymptomatic Patients Amid Rising Cases | Read Details

The videos of the incident which have gone viral on social media showed that a green and a red air-conditioned bus have been damaged by the passengers. Moreover, the windshields and side mirrors were broken of the buses.

This happened today in Delhi's Sangam Vihar bus stand! Delhi govt reduced the sitting capacity in buses due to Covid spike. Only 17 passengers are now allowed in DTC buses. But offices are opened. Later, Delhi police registered a case against the commuters only. pic.twitter.com/iKNjxBu3QC — alok singh (@AlokReporter) December 30, 2021

In the video, the conductor of a bus was heard saying “We have instructions to allow only 17 commuters at a time. When there are 20 people, including the driver, conductor and marshal, on the bus, we do not stop it. If we stop and more people enter the bus, we will be fined Rs 2,000.”

He was also heard as saying that when the bus did not stop today, people got agitated and started pelting of stones.

Due to sharp rise in COVID and Omicron cases, the Delhi government on Tuesday issued ‘yellow alert’ and closed schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms in the national capital.

As per the order, the shops dealing in non-essential items will open on an odd-even basis, and metro trains and buses will run with 50 per cent of seating capacity in the city.