Home

News

Delhi

Petrol Pumps To Be Set Up Inside Delhi’s Tihar And Mandoli Jails: Convicts To Manage These Fuel Stations

Petrol Pumps To Be Set Up Inside Delhi’s Tihar And Mandoli Jails: Convicts To Manage These Fuel Stations

The Tihar and Mandoli Jails in New Delhi will have new semi-open petrol pumps in its premises by October, 2023 and they will be manned by the convicts. The Delhi Prison Administration and Indian Oil Corporation have tied up for setting up these fuel stations for the general public.

Tihar and Mandoli Jails in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Prison Administration has tied up with Indian Oil Corporation and will be setting up petrol pumps in the premises of the city’s Tihar Jail and Mandoli Jail. These petrol pumps are being set up as part of the administration’s plan to enroll the inmates of the jails in career-oriented welfare programmes. These petrol pumps will be open for the general public but will be managed by the inmates.

Trending Now

Petrol Pumps To Be Set Up In Tihar and Mandoli Jail Premises

As mentioned earlier, it has been informed by the Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Beniwal, that petrol pumps will be set up in Delhi’s Tihar and Mandoli jails by October, 2023 and the general public near these jail premises will be able to use these fuel stations. Manned by convicts, these two petrol pump will be in the semi-open jail premises so that they are accessible to the general public. At Tihar Jail, the petrol pump will be located in it’s semi open area while for Mandoli Jail, a semi-open area will be created once the petrol pump is set.

The officers are still discussing the modalities of this programme and the operation of th fuel stations. It is yet to be figured out how the inmates can be kept in check and are prevented from engaging in nefarious activities during duty. There will also be counters at the petrol pumps where eateries, clothes and other jail products will be sold that are made by the women inmates of Tihar.

Convicts To Manage These Fuel Stations

The responsibility of these two petrol pumps will be given to those convicts whose jail term is about to end or the ones who have shown good conduct during their imprisonment. According to a jail officer the convicts who have shown good conduct during most of their term or those who are left with a two-three year imprisonment term, will be employees at the petrol pumps. There will be two shifts while managing the petrol pumps, one in the morning and one in the night.

The Director General (Prisons) has also said that they are not worried about the inmates to run away from prison because those involved in the programme will be left to serve only a two or three year sentence. These petrol pumps will be set up in such an area which is reachable for the inmates as it will be close to where they stay. The area of the fuel stations will be part of the prison but at the same time will also open to the main roads from where the public can get their vehicles’ tanks full.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES